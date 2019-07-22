BA pilots in favour of industrial action in pay row

British Airways pilots have voted heavily in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Members of the British Airline Pilots' Association (Balpa) backed action by more than 9-1 on a turnout of 90%.

The airline will seek an injunction on Tuesday in the High Court to halt any action.

Balpa did not announce what action it would take but said further negotiations were on hold because of the legal move by BA.

Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said: "This strong result demonstrates the resolve of BA pilots and shows BA that it must table a sensible improved offer if a strike is to be averted.

"Sadly three days of Acas talks have not moved the company's position one iota. Settlement of this dispute is in BA's hands.

"We do not wish to inconvenience our customers, which is why we have tried to resolve this matter through negotiation starting last November - it is BA who has regrettably chosen to drag this out into the summer months."

A BA spokesman said: "We continue to pursue every avenue to find a solution to protect our customers' travel plans and avoid industrial action.

"We urge Balpa to return to talks as soon as possible."

Balpa said it believes the cost to BA to settle the dispute is "significantly" less than the cost of a single day's strike action.

A statement said: "BA is making massive profits as a result of the hard work and dedication of staff, including because of sacrifices made during hard times.

"Thankfully BA is no longer in a fight for survival so, like the airline's senior managers and directors, pilots deserve a small fraction of that profit via, for instance, a profit share scheme.

"We remain hopeful that this dispute can be resolved before strike action, but we remain committed to action if necessary."

BA said its offer to pilots was worth 11.5% over three years.