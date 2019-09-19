An inviting home perfect for the modern family

Beautiful four-bed detached is in a great location

This beautifully-presented executive detached property is on a fantastic plot within the much sought-after location of Fulwood and is designed with a modern family in mind.

-

On internal inspection the property briefly comprises; an inviting entrance hallway; main lounge with electric living flame fire with a marble hearth and surround; second reception room; downstairs cloakroom; dining room with solid-wood flooring; conservatory; fitted kitchen with an integrated dishwasher and space for a fridge freezer and Cusinemaster range cooker with a canopy extractor; and utility room.

To the first floor there is a modern three-piece family bathroom and four sizeable bedrooms with an en suite to the master. Three of the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

To the front of the property there is a wall-enclosed garden with a laid lawn, flower bed borders and mature trees.

To the rear there is a hedge and fence enclosed garden comprising; flagged patio seating area, laid lawn, flowerbed borders and mature trees and plants, offering great outdoor space.

-

The garage has an up and over door, boarded loft space and power and lighting.

Fulwood is convenient for amenities such as several reputable schools, shops, Royal Preston Hospital, Preston city centre and has excellent transport links.

Address: The Pennines, Fulwood

Price: £335,000

-

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

-