An individually designed home

This light, modern property is in a popular area

A superb opportunity to acquire this spacious, individually designed, detached family house, situated in the much sought after area of Hoyles Lane, Cottam.

-

It has excellent accessibility to amenities such as reputable schools, shops, Royal Preston Hospital, Preston city centre and main motorway connections and boasts immaculate and well-appointed living accommodation.

It is flooded with natural light and boasts a medley of modern and traditional features throughout.

The property briefly comprises; entrance vestibule; inviting entrance hallway with oak and glass-open tread staircase; downstairs cloakroom; spacious lounge with antique marble open fireplace with back boiler and original tile inserts; dining room, utility; open-plan kitchen diner fitted with a range of painted wall and base units with rolled over edge work surfaces and tiled splash backs, one-and-a-half white ceramic sink unit with a chrome mixer tap, Stoves double oven cooker, ceramic hob with an extractor hood, integrated AEG fridge freezer and dishwasher; and an orangery/garden at the rear with electrically operated glazed roof vents; family bathroom; four sizeable bedrooms with en suite to the master which also has Sharps fitted wardrobes and dressing table.

The loft has been insulated and boarded for storage and offers potential for two further bedrooms.

-

There are well stocked front and south-facing rear gardens, a double garage and driveway to the front.

Address: Hoyles Lane, Cottam

Price: £565,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

-

-