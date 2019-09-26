An ideal family home

High-spec five-bedroom semi-detached house includes an annexe

This is a deceptively spacious semi-detached house with well proportioned living accommodation and a layout which is ideal for a modern family.

-

It has an impressive wrap around extension and is fitted with modern fixtures throughout.

The inviting entrance porch leads to a grand hallway with an open staircase to the first floor landing. The first reception room has a feature fireplace and there is an open-plan living and kitchen area with modern units and high specification appliances.

The ground floor also contains a multi-functional annexe with a fully self-contained living area, three-piece bathroom and contemporary bedroom with additional dressing room.

To the first floor, there are three double bedrooms and an impressive four-piece bathroom suite. There are carpeted stairs to the second floor and a spacious fourth bedroom/children’s playroom, integrated children’s den and adjoining WC.

-

The driveway has parking for several cars and to the rear there is a well tended garden with a fire pit.

Address: Abingdon Drive, Preston

Price: £365,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811