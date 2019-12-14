A wonderful home for the family

Four bed detached is stunning throughout
A simply stunning four-bedroom modern detached family home which has been lovingly and meticulously modernised and exudes a wonderfully homely ambience from the first step across the threshold.
The property provides a lovely arrangement of space and a stylish finish with tasteful decor and the highest quality fixtures and fittings throughout.
The family living layout comprises: entrance hallway, cloakroom, lounge, dining room and a high specification garden room and dining kitchen.
Up to the first floor are four bedrooms, the master with a modern ensuite, and there is a stunning family bathroom.
There is an Astroturf lawn laid both to the front and rear of the property, a driveway with off-road parking and access to the integral garage.
The fully enclosed rear garden also offers a paved patio perfect for dining al-fresco.
Positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac within the highly convenient area of Bamber Bridge, it provides a great range of amenities in the main shopping district.
Address: Cottage Gardens, Bamber Bridge
Price: £295,000
Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000