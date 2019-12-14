A wonderful home for the family

Have your say

Four bed detached is stunning throughout

A simply stunning four-bedroom modern detached family home which has been lovingly and meticulously modernised and exudes a wonderfully homely ambience from the first step across the threshold.

The property provides a lovely arrangement of space and a stylish finish with tasteful decor and the highest quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

The family living layout comprises: entrance hallway, cloakroom, lounge, dining room and a high specification garden room and dining kitchen.

Up to the first floor are four bedrooms, the master with a modern ensuite, and there is a stunning family bathroom.

There is an Astroturf lawn laid both to the front and rear of the property, a driveway with off-road parking and access to the integral garage.

The fully enclosed rear garden also offers a paved patio perfect for dining al-fresco.

Positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac within the highly convenient area of Bamber Bridge, it provides a great range of amenities in the main shopping district.

Address: Cottage Gardens, Bamber Bridge

Price: £295,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000