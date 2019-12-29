A truly Beautiful Home straight from the pages of a glossy mag

Four bedroom detached property has a wealth of original features

If you are looking for a home with a wealth of original features, space for all the family and high specification internal fittings and decor then consider Church Avenue.

The kitchen dining family room is at the heart of many homes and Church Avenue is no different. The fitted kitchen is so impressive it was featured in ‘Beautiful Homes’ magazine. You will find bespoke Chalon handmade kitchen units with a range of stone work surfaces and a large variety of units type. This room has been extended and is open plan to the family room.

The formal lounge has a decorative original fireplace while the formal dining room has stripped and varnished original floorboards and provides a great space for family meals. To the rear of the property there is another reception room.

The master bedroom suite has a walk in wardrobe as well as an en suite shower room. The second bedroom has an en suite and there is also a house bathroom. The front garden has a central lawn and the Indian stone patio extends from the front to the side. To the rear, there is a lawn garden and a double driveway.

Address: Church Avenue, Penwortham

Price: £650,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000