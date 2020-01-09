A stylish family home with the latest tech

Have your say

This is a detached family home with four double bedrooms set on a generous plot in Fulwood. It boasts a modern feel throughout and has naturally lit rooms as well as a tasteful extension to the rear.

The property briefly comprises a stylish entrance hallway, main lounge, contemporary open plan and family area, downstairs WC, utility room, converted garage room, modern four piece suite family bathroom, four double bedrooms and a modern en suite to the master.

There is a spacious block paved driveway providing off road parking for 3-4 cars and an extensive rear garden, perfect for relaxation.

In the open plan kitchen/family room, there is a central island and matching high gloss wall and base units with rolled over edge marble work surfaces.

Other features of the kitchen include a NEFF electric hob with matching extractor, NEFF electric double oven and warming drawer, an integrated wine cooler, dishwasher and full-length fridge freezer as well as windows to the rear, double glazed aluminium bi-folding doors opening out to the garden, inset ceiling lights, a television point, tiled flooring and two wall-mounted radiators.

The contemporary family bathroom is a modern four piece suite comprising a low-level WC with dual flush, a wash hand basin with a chrome mixer tap, a deep oval bath with central chrome mixer tap and a walk-in shower with a chrome shower unit and a glass screen.

Address: Links Gate, Fulwood

Price: £320,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 399122

