A simply exceptional home

Two bedroom bungalow has been recently refurbished to a high standard

A stunning recently renovated semi detached true bungalow which has been finished to an exceptional standard throughout and is set on a very generous-sized plot.

In a much sought after location, it is within easy reach of the local amenities, schools, main motorway connections and Preston city centre.

The current owner has installed new windows and roofline and the outside has been re-rendered and painted.

The interior has been completely re-furbished in a contemporary and neutral decor. The accommodation briefly comprises, entrance hall, two double bedrooms, a modern shower room, spacious lounge with central electric fire, contemporary kitchen and conservatory.

There is a low maintenance front garden, spacious and wide flagged driveway offering parking for numerous cars and a motorhome or caravan, a large detached workshop, and a well maintained rear garden with gated access to a very private generous sized further garden. Currently being offered with no further chain.

Address: Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton

Price: £159,999

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811