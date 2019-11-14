A property with endless potential

There's all kinds of things you could do with this large plot and collection of outbuildings

This detached character property is set on a large private plot with gated entrances from three access points.

Although in need of modernisation, the rooms are large and the grounds extensive.

In addition there is more than 6,000 sqft of commercial (B1 planning) and residential outbuildings set on a private enclosed corner site of 2.1 acres.

The property is considered suitable for numerous uses including equestrian, commercial business or further residential development subject to necessary consents being obtained.

The family lounge has an open staircase to the first floor and double glazed sliding doors to the conservatory, the office has fitted furniture, the main lounge has two feature stained glass windows and the dining room has double glazed patio doors to the rear.

Of the four bedrooms, three have fitted wardrobes, the master has an en-suite wetroom with wash hand basins in the other three. Bedroom three has a balcony overlooking the garden. The family bathroom is fitted with a four-piece suite, including a Jacuzzi bath with an integrated television above.

The extensive grounds include block paved driveways, lawns, shrub borders, lawns, pond and numerous outbuildings including a brick built double garage with roller door entry featuring self contained living accommodation.

The commercial outbuildings include nine single storage brick-built units of various sizes. There are also a number of wooden cabins one with three-bedroom living accommodation.

Address: Midgeland Road , Marton Moss

Price: £749,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

