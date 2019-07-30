A perfect first home

Have your say

With a south-facing garden, parking and in a great location

Located within walking distance of local supermarkets and numerous good schools, this property is perfect for small families looking for their first home

-

It boasts a low maintenance south-facing garden ideal for barbecues and entertaining guests, with ample parking to the front.

In full, the property comprises an entrance hall leading through to the lounge with electric fire in feature surround; fitted kitchen with electric oven with gas hob and overhead extractor hood and conservatory with a sliding door giving access to the rear garden.

The two bedrooms and a bathroom with a three-piece suite are to the first floor.

It has a variety of low maintenance patio spaces, private gardens and parking spaces for at least two cars.

-

Address: Cinnamon Court, Penwortham

Price: £125,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000