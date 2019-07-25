A nice home for the family

Smart three-bedroom end terrace is ideal for first time buyers

A well presented end of terrace home ideal for first time buyers or investors.

On the ground floor there is a modern lounge which is half open-plan to the dining room with large windows overlooking the rear yard.

From the flagged rear yard there is access to walkways which lead to Avenham Park, Bamber Bridge and Walton Park, perfect for walking the dog or a Sunday morning stroll. Middleforth Green is also just a short walk away.

The kitchen is modern in design and has space for an upright fridge freezer, washing machine, tumble dryer and has a breakfast bar.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms; the third bedroom is a single and has a built in wardrobe. The bathroom has a three piece white suite with an over the bath shower.

Address: Buller Avenue, Penwortham

Price: £125,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, £125,000