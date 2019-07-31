A nest you can build on

Have your say

Refurbished end mews house has permission to extend

This is a stunning recently renovated end mews property set on a very generous plot in a much sought after and quiet cul-de-sac .

-

The property has been finished to a high standard throughout and benefits from having newly fitted UPVC double glazing, a newly fitted dining kitchen, a newly fitted bathroom, smart Nest heating system and planning permission for an orangery extension to the rear; and a detached garage.

The accommodation briefly comprises entrance hallway; lounge with hidden wiring for surround sound; newly fitted dining kitchen with freestanding washer/dryer and fridge and integrated electric oven and gas hob.

To the first floor are two double bedrooms both of which have fitted wardrobes, and a newly fitted three-piece bathroom with P-shaped bath.

There is a lawned front garden, tarmac driveway parking for two-three cars, very generous sized rear garden with new fence borders and a detached brick built outbuilding, brick built barbecue and outdoor power socket and tap.

-

Address: Whinsands Close, Fulwood

Price: £155,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811