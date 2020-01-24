A modern and comfortable home with fantastic family space

Accommodation is over three levels with open plan kitchen diner

Anyone seeking family space could enjoy the open plan layout within this well-presented home over three storeys.

-

Situated on a growing new development in the sought after Warton area, the modern and versatile property features an entrance hall leading through to the large kitchen and family room. The kitchen is fitted with all integral appliances and has marble-effect worktops.

There is a study that could also be used as a fourth bedroom, and a spacious lounge to the first floor. A master bedroom has an en suite shower room, and there are two further bedrooms with a family bathroom.

Plenty of parking space is available on a tarmac driveway with the house, and the fenced rear garden offers privacy, with a patio for enjoying the summer sun.

Address: Grasshopper Drive, Warton

-

Price: £199,995

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000