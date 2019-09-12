A home ready to move in to

Have your say

Immaculate family property boasts a contemporary kitchen extension

Superb opportunity to purchase this spectacular detached family home, boasting an immaculate double-story extension.

Boasting spacious living accommodation with a contemporary feel, the house is situated off Wychnor in Fulwood and has great private outdoor space.

The property comprises of an inviting entrance hallway, utility room, ground floor cloakroom, main lounge, open plan kitchen dining and family room positioned to the rear.

On the first floor there is a modern three piece suite family bathroom and four double bedrooms with a large en-suite to the master bedroom.

A spacious block paved driveway is present at the front of the house, along with a laid lawn.

To the rear of the property there is a beautifully tended garden with a decked seating area, steps down to a laid lawn with raised flowerbeds to each side, flowerbed borders and mature trees and plants offering a high degree of privacy.

The extension has been mindfully designed by the current vendors, allowing spacious living accommodation with a contemporary feel, perfect for a growing family looking for something intimate, yet modern. It is immaculate throughout the inside and outside of the property, as well as in the garage at the front of the house.

It is also conveniently located for amenities and excellent transport links.

To view the property, or to find out more information, call Dewhurst Homes on 01772 399122.

Address: Manor Court, Preston

Price: £450,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 01772 399122