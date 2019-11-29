A home full of features

Have your say

Three-bedroom terrace mixes traditional and modern

This is a tremendous three-bedroom terrace, offering an abundance of modern and traditional features throughout as well as spacious rooms.

The property is conveniently located within the much sought-after area of Fulwood.

It briefly comprises entrance vestibule, hallway, a lounge with wood effect flooring, double panel radiator, a television point and a stone fireplace.

There’s also a second reception room/dining room, kitchen, modern three-piece family bathroom suite and three sizeable bedrooms.

The property has a well-maintained front and rear garden with a generous flagged patio in the rear yard and, raised decking seating area, as well as a storage shed.

It offers a great outdoor space, for evening entertainment.

Address: Garstang Road, Preston

Price: £150,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes,