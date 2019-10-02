A home full of captivating quality

Have your say

Stirling House is an exceptionally built executive detached property, constructed with premium-cut dressed stone and with high quality fittings throughout.

The traditionally-styled property sits within large grounds and is surrounded by beautifully manicured lawns and approached via double cast iron electric gates.

This captivating house hosts a medley of modern and traditional features such as hardwood sash windows to all aspects and underfloor heating to every room as well as a Lutron controlled lighting system and a Sonos music system.

The entrance hallway has travertine flooring and provides access to the dining room, WC, service room, fifth bedroom with en suite, a bright and elegantly finished lounge and a spectacular open-plan dining kitchen with a central island and a range of integrated Bosch appliances.

A feature solid timber open-tread staircase with glass balustrades leads to the first floor gallery landing with a full-length feature window and access to four double bedrooms (two with en suites). The master bedroom comprises of an en suite shower room, walk-in wardrobe and offers ample floor space.

To complete the picture, the state-of-the-art five-piece suite family bathroom boasts contemporary fittings and is fitted for a television.

There is planning permission for a six-car garage, sweeping tarmac driveway with turning circle and extensive laid lawns offering great outdoor space.

Address: Bank Head Lane, Hoghton

Price: £775,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811