A high-spec home with a contemporary feel

Four-bedroom property is on a private exclusive development

This bespoke detached four- bedroom family home has high specification features throughout which have been balanced with a contemporary modern feel.

On a private exclusive development of only six individual homes, it is situated in a semi-rural location while still being minutes away from Preston city centre.

The house comprises: entrance hall with matwell flooring and an alarm sensor, lounge with bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden, study, WC, high-specification fitted kitchen with integrated NEFF appliances, dining/family room and utility room with access to the garage.

There are four bedrooms with an en-suite to the master and a family bathroom that has a white panelled bath with a waterfall tap, step-in shower with rainfall head and a separate detachable head.

The fence-enclosed rear garden has a lawn and a patio. There is a driveway and a lawned front garden.

There is a garage with a remote control door, electricity sockets, a control panel for solar panels and an electric car charging point.

Address: Barley Fields, Lea Town

Price: £349.950

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 399016