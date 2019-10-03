A great opportunity to buy an affordable house

Have your say

Modern three-bed semi has outdoor space

Semi-detached properties are always in demand and this three-bedroom home presents a great opportunity for first-time buyers, or others, within a quiet, residential location.

-

Convenient for a host of amenities, it is close to schools and shops, to bus routes and motorway connections, and Preston city centre.

Modern throughout, its well appointed living accommodation includes an entrance hallway, lounge, dining kitchen, WC, family bathroom and three bedrooms.

Well maintained front and rear gardens offer outdoor space to enjoy, while a tarmac driveway provides off road parking for two to three cars.

The property price reflects 80 per cent of the true valuation as the property is part affordable housing. Contact the agents for more information.

-

Address: Dunnock Lane, Cottam

Price: Guide £150,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811