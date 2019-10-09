A great opportunity for investment

Spacious property has superb business potential

This extensive rural plot in Catforth has superb potential for several business investments and a stunning detached farmhouse; all situated in approximately 4.59 acres.

It is nestled in a private plot, and has undisrupted countryside views, yet is easily accessible for local amenities.

The farmhouse briefly comprises; entrance hallway, cloakroom and a contemporary breakfast kitchen with matching wall and base units with rolled over edge work surfaces and tiled splash backs. It includes a Kenwood range-style cooker with a matching canopy extractor, central island, integrated dishwasher and pull-out larder.

The spacious lounge has a feature log burner with a stone-flagged hearth and there is a separate utility, two ground-floor double bedrooms both with en suites and with fitted wardrobes to the master bedroom.

To the first floor there are a further two double bedrooms and the family bathroom. The loft is boarded and has great potential to create a further two bedrooms and bathroom/en suite.

The property includes extensive outdoor space and what were previously the farm buildings, are now converted into seven different rental units, plus a large café, totalling an annual income of £23,000.

There is a spacious wrap-around garden with beautifully tended laid lawns, stone flagged pathways and decorative gravel area to the front and side providing great-off road parking for several cars.

Address: Roots Lane, Catforth

Price: £700,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

