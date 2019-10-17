A four-bed stunner!

Lovely family home in Fulwood is sure to be in demand

A superb opportunity has arisen to buy this four-bedroom detached family home, built on a generous-sized plot in the much sought-after location of Fulwood.

The property briefly comprises; inviting entrance hallway; lounge; dining room/second reception room; kitchen; downstairs WC; fully-tiled three-piece family bathroom; four bedrooms with en suite to the master and fitted wardrobes to bedrooms one and two.

The kitchen is fitted with matching wall and base units with rolled-over edge work surfaces and tiled splash backs. There is space for a fridge freezer and plumbing for a washer, an electric double oven and gas hob with an extractor.

To the front of the property is a tarmac driveway leading to the garage providing ample off-road parking. There is also a well maintained front garden comprising of a lawn, flagged pathway, decorative gravel and mature plants.

To the rear is a large private garden with a lawn, decking area, flagged pathways, decorative gravel area, storage shed and flowerbeds.

Address: Ashleigh Court, Fulwood

Price: £265,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811