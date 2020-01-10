A contemporary family home

Three-bedroom semi-detached is in a desirable area

This beautiful three bedroom semi-detached property is located within a desirable area and is only a short drive from a host of shops and amenities, making it perfect for those looking to raise a family.

It offers a flowing floor plan and tastefully presented rooms filled with an abundance of natural light. Highlights include, the entrance hallway, lounge, second reception room and a beautifully fitted kitchen finished in high gloss grey opening out into the rear garden via French doors.

The stylish modern kitchen has complimentary work surfaces, a central island housing an electric hob with a stainless steel extractor over, built-in oven, integral fridge, freezer and microwave, plumbing for a washing machine, ceiling spotlights, and an inset stainless steel sink with a mixer tap and draining board.

Address: Cloughfield, Penwortham

Price: £165,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000