Blackpool will be at the top of most people’s lists when they visit the Fylde Coast – but there are many more wonderful spots waiting off the beaten track.

Why not head out to one of these lovely destinations for a hike, to shop at their independent stores, or to spend some time at their lovely country pubs?

So here are 17 of the most beautiful towns and villages on the Fylde coast:

1 . Singleton Within easy reach of the Fylde coast resorts, Singleton is surrounded by farmland and is termed ‘the Model Village of the Fylde’. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Freckleton Freckleton village has just over 6,000 residents and is known as a village of music and flowers. | Discover Fylde Photo Sales

3 . Stalmine - A village in the civil parish of Stalmine-with-Staynall in the Wyre borough, Stalmine dates back to 1066. Google Photo Sales

4 . Cleveleys Cleveleys is a family friendly seaside town between Fleetwood and Blackpool, with a busy town centre and beautiful seafront. | Visit Cleveleys Photo: Visit Cleveleys Photo Sales