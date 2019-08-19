Takeaways

11 of the best takeaways in Lancaster according to Just Eat user ratings

If you’re in the mood for a takeaway then there are plenty of places in Lancaster to choose from.

These are 11 of the best takeaways in Lancaster, according to Just Eat user ratings.

5.6 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Best take away in Lancaster. Would defo recommend Just Eat reviewer

1. Koko

5.4 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Always reliable, great food, fast collection time! Just Eat reviewer

2. Nami Sushi

5.4 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Excellent as always. Arrived so quickly and tasted great. Just Eat reviewer

3. Marmara Kebab House

5.1 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Food was delivered very quick by the nicest driver ever. Highly recommend Just Eat reviewer

4. Flames

