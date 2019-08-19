11 of the best takeaways in Lancaster according to Just Eat user ratings If you’re in the mood for a takeaway then there are plenty of places in Lancaster to choose from. These are 11 of the best takeaways in Lancaster, according to Just Eat user ratings. 1. Koko 5.6 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Best take away in Lancaster. Would defo recommend Just Eat reviewer Google other Buy a Photo 2. Nami Sushi 5.4 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Always reliable, great food, fast collection time! Just Eat reviewer Google other Buy a Photo 3. Marmara Kebab House 5.4 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Excellent as always. Arrived so quickly and tasted great. Just Eat reviewer Google other Buy a Photo 4. Flames 5.1 out of 6 stars for overall rating. Food was delivered very quick by the nicest driver ever. Highly recommend Just Eat reviewer Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3