World Cup 2022: These were the scenes in Preston as hundreds of football fans watched England beat Iran 6-2
Hundreds of fans packed out pubs across Preston as the nation ground to a halt to watch England kick-off their World Cup campaign.
By Sean Gleaves
20 minutes ago
Updated
21st Nov 2022, 4:53pm
Preston caught World Cup fever as England hammered Iran 6-2 in their opening game on Monday (November 21).
There was little that could dampen people’s spirits as they watched a dominant performance from the Three Lions.
These were the scenes as fans erupted into celebrations after each goal, with many wearing England shirts and draped in flags:
