The notorious winter of 1963 came up again and again. It was the year which saw massive snow drifts and the rare event of the sea freezing over off the Fylde Coast.

The winter of 1947 is described as being the hardest in living memory, some readers remembered the bitterly cold winds which swept the region. And in more recent times, the winter of 2009-2010 which was recognised as being the coldest in decades. Other notable times were in the 70s and 80s.

These photos show some of the most memorable winters on record with readers' memories. Which winter do you remember as being a cold one?

1. Many of you remember the severe winter of 1963 - including Mike Howarth from Lostock Hall, who was this 15-year-old examining thick blocks of ice on the River Ribble by the Bridge Inn at Walton-le-Dale Photo Sales

2. And this photograph shows a heavy fall of snow blocking the lane to Bell Hurst Farm, Roeburndale East, in Wray, nearLancaster, during that winter in 1963 Photo Sales

3. This picture was taken on one of Preston's parks during the freeze of February 1977 Photo Sales

4. In 1978 shoppers struggle across the flag market in Preston after an early December snowfall Photo Sales