Trick or treat: Here's 10 spooky scenes of people celebrating Halloween in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham
With Halloween on the horizon we’ve trawled the archives to see how we celebrated in the past.
By Naomi Moon
35 minutes ago
As fancy dress costumes are dusted off and children excitedly look forward to going trick or treating, we've found some of the very best pictures showing how the people living on the Fylde Coast celebrated Halloween in the past. Do you recognise anyone?
