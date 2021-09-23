This is how Lancashire looked in 1995

4.

Meet the super cyclers - eight women who are proving sport can be a pleasure rather than a pain. Aged from 15 to 61 the female wing of the Preston-based Ribble Valley Cycle and Racing Club say they are proof that the sport is no longer a male-only preserve. Pictured (from left) are club members Marian, Tracey Lightfoot, Margaret, Gayle Lightfoot, Nora Ward, Jane Halstead, Margery Pearson and April