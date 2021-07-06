This is how Lancashire looked in 1984

This week we are looking at 1984. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1984
Jumping for joy - that's Fulwood County Primary School. The boys, who compete in the Fulwood and District Seven-a-Side Soccer League, finished joint second with St Peter's CP School, and then went on to beat St Peter's in the final of the Football Rally KO competition. The boys rounders team, competing in the inter-schools competition, won their section. And not to be outdone, the girls proved victorious in their section of the inter-schools skittle ball rally
Parents, teachers and pupils turned out in their hundreds for an afternoon of fun and entertainment at Garstang High School. The highlight was a display by the Blue Avengers Drum and Bugle Corps, who played their hearts out in the blistering sunshine
Three villages had a field day as the sun smiled on their annual jamboree. The crowds soaked up the carnival atmosphere created by the communities of Newton, Clifton and Salwick. Newton Youth Club, above, went punk for the day as they joined the colourful procession
Town crier Mike Andrews never thought he was in with a shout. With just three years experience under his belt, he faced competition from the cream of the country's public announcers. But Mike, from Dorset, bellowed his way to first prize in the Fylde town crier contest staged at Lytham's Lowther Gardens. Mike is pictured above with some of the other entrants