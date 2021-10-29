From the witches of Pendle Hill to the spirit at the Wellington Inn throwing CDs around the pub, there are have been plenty of strange goings on around the county over the years.
Here are 20 of the most chilling....
1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach
‘Cloggy’ the former ride operator can occasionally still be heard...
2. Chingle Hall
When owner Mrs Howarth saw smoke coming from the chapel ceiling, she summoned the fire brigade who discovered the smoke originated from the unknown chimney hide, within which a log was burning from the inside out.
3. Chorley Hospital
Phantom footsteps and the sounds of doors opening and slamming brought staff running in the maternity wing, just in time to discover and save a baby from suffocation.
4. Chorley Theatre
Fred is one of several entities said to haunt the site, other others being a shadowy figure seen on stage, a man wearing a trilby, a Victorian woman with a child, and an actress.