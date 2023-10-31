News you can trust since 1886
The 27 roughest pubs, clubs, and bars in Preston down the decades as decided by readers

Preston is full of fabulous pubs and clubs, but there are some which have earned reputations for being somewhat ‘rough’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 08:24 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:40 GMT

We asked you which ones you remember as being the roughest and you told us in your hundreds. We are not suggesting they are still like that today but these are some which made the list, retrospectively…

Beat Street

1. Preston's roughest pubs

Beat Street Photo: National World

Belle Vue

2. Preston's roughest pubs

Belle Vue Photo: National World

Royal Garrison

3. Preston's roughest pubs

Royal Garrison Photo: National World

Cattle Market

4. Preston's roughest pubs

Cattle Market Photo: National World

