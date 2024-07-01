3 . 1995 Preston

A new youth club has risen from the remains of a derelict and burned-out scout hut - thanks to the persistence of youngsters and supporters. Members of the Larches Youth Club Association are celebrating the end of their three-year battle to restore the former Catforth Road scout hut and turn it into the Phoenix Youth Club for young people in the area. It was opened by the Mayor of PrestonPhoto: RETRO