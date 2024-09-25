Take a trip back in time to Preston in the mid-1950s with these 31 incredible long lost archive pictures

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Sep 2024, 13:17 BST

In 1955 and 1956, Preston was a bustling town shaped by its rich industrial heritage and strong community spirit.

The town’s traditional industries, such as textiles and engineering, continued to provide employment for many, with factories and workshops humming with activity. While the post-war years brought economic challenges, Preston’s resilience was evident in its thriving local markets, where people shopped for fresh produce, clothing, and household goods.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Culturally, Preston offered a range of entertainment options for its residents. Local cinemas, like the Odeon and Gaumont, were popular destinations for families and friends to watch the latest films. Pubs and social clubs were at the heart of social life, providing spaces for people to unwind and share stories.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

On the sports front, Preston North End remained a source of pride, with Deepdale Stadium drawing crowds for football matches. Rugby and cricket were also central to local sporting life, with matches played at clubs and parks across the town.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

Despite the fast pace of change in the mid-1950s, Preston held on to its traditions while embracing new possibilities. The era was marked by a blend of old and new, where modern developments gradually shaped the town's future.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Take a look at this collection of archive images from 1955 and 1956 to relive Preston’s vibrant past.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Got a bit more time for day-dreaming? Check out some of our other recent nostalgia picture collections...

60 retro pics of party people and nights out at infamous Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's down the decades

65 spectacular unseen throwback pictures to take you back in time to Preston in 1962

Back to school! 62 nostalgic retro pictures to take you back to your schooldays in the 1990s

Take a trip back to Preston in 1992 with these 35 retro pics of nightclubs, schools, football & kids

26 long-lost retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre back in the good old days

1. Hampstead Road, Preston, best decorated street competition during the Royal tour of Lancashire April 13, 1955.

National World

Photo Sales

2. Looking Back This picture was sent in by Alan Williams it shows Preston 13th St Thomas Scouts in London on return from Kandesteg International Scout Camp,Switzerland.Standing 2nd row 2nd from left date 1955 having come via Paris.

National World

Photo Sales

3. Ribbleton Lane, Preston April 13, 1955 Crowds gather at the junction of Deepdale Road and Ribbleton Lane to catch a glimpse of the Queen and Prince Phillip during the Royal tour of Lancashire.

National World

Photo Sales

4. Visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Preston and to police HQ at Hutton on April 13 1951

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPeopleResidentsDestinationsNewslettersRugbyCricketLancashirePridePreston North EndOdeonCinemasSchoolsNightclubsFootballPubs