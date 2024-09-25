The town’s traditional industries, such as textiles and engineering, continued to provide employment for many, with factories and workshops humming with activity. While the post-war years brought economic challenges, Preston’s resilience was evident in its thriving local markets, where people shopped for fresh produce, clothing, and household goods.

Culturally, Preston offered a range of entertainment options for its residents. Local cinemas, like the Odeon and Gaumont, were popular destinations for families and friends to watch the latest films. Pubs and social clubs were at the heart of social life, providing spaces for people to unwind and share stories.

On the sports front, Preston North End remained a source of pride, with Deepdale Stadium drawing crowds for football matches. Rugby and cricket were also central to local sporting life, with matches played at clubs and parks across the town.

Despite the fast pace of change in the mid-1950s, Preston held on to its traditions while embracing new possibilities. The era was marked by a blend of old and new, where modern developments gradually shaped the town's future.

Take a look at this collection of archive images from 1955 and 1956 to relive Preston’s vibrant past.

Got a bit more time for day-dreaming? Check out some of our other recent nostalgia picture collections...

1 . Hampstead Road, Preston, best decorated street competition during the Royal tour of Lancashire April 13, 1955. National World Photo Sales

2 . Looking Back This picture was sent in by Alan Williams it shows Preston 13th St Thomas Scouts in London on return from Kandesteg International Scout Camp,Switzerland.Standing 2nd row 2nd from left date 1955 having come via Paris. National World Photo Sales

3 . Ribbleton Lane, Preston April 13, 1955 Crowds gather at the junction of Deepdale Road and Ribbleton Lane to catch a glimpse of the Queen and Prince Phillip during the Royal tour of Lancashire. National World Photo Sales