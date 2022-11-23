The idea of a dedicated market place was first mooted in 1837 by Preston Council. But it wasn’t until 1860 that work finally started on the project. It was a huge undertaking and building was marred by controversary and tragedy when construction was halted by the collapse of the structure. One man was seriously injured, but thankfully went on to make a full recovery. The covered market was finally given a grand opening in 1875. And it has proudly stood in the heart of Preston since then. Plans to redevelop the covered market – including a glass enclosure – were first proposed way back in 1988, but the idea was shot down. Preston City Council were not be thwarted though and they finally got their wish granted when in 2018 the new covered market was unveiled – complete with a wooden clad and glass interior. READ MORE: See the changing face of Preston’s historic Flag Market. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 31 pictures of Preston’s shopping gem Miller Arcade. MORE MEMORIES: 27 pictures of Preston’s Marks & Spencer store through the years