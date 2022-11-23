News you can trust since 1886
The bustling covered market in Preston, pictured in the 80s
Shopping spree: 28 pictures to bring back memories of what Preston's covered market looked like in the 80s

You may love it or hate it, but Preston’s covered market is a treasured slice of the city’s history.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

The idea of a dedicated market place was first mooted in 1837 by Preston Council. But it wasn’t until 1860 that work finally started on the project. It was a huge undertaking and building was marred by controversary and tragedy when construction was halted by the collapse of the structure. One man was seriously injured, but thankfully went on to make a full recovery. The covered market was finally given a grand opening in 1875. And it has proudly stood in the heart of Preston since then. Plans to redevelop the covered market – including a glass enclosure – were first proposed way back in 1988, but the idea was shot down. Preston City Council were not be thwarted though and they finally got their wish granted when in 2018 the new covered market was unveiled – complete with a wooden clad and glass interior. READ MORE: See the changing face of Preston’s historic Flag Market. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 31 pictures of Preston’s shopping gem Miller Arcade. MORE MEMORIES: 27 pictures of Preston’s Marks & Spencer store through the years

1. Preston's covered market

Marketman Bill Smith found himself in trouble - because of his eye-catching tribute to the Royal wedding couple. His Preston market stall which sold blankets, pillows and quilts all year round, was festooned with patriotic bunting, items bearing Royal portraits and an enormous Union Jack. Market officials suggested his display, which flew well above head height could not only obstruct the market view but was also dangerous. Bill Smith is pictured with his daughter Michelle in front of the market stall

Photo: Archive

2. Preston's covered market

Preston's covered market, pictured here in 1984, was the place to grab yourself a bargain, with a large number of different stalls to choose from

Photo: Archive

3. Preston's covered market

Some of the many stalls which were found in Preston's covered market

Photo: Archive

4. Preston's covered market

Mrs Gertrude Harrison (left), from Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, and friend Mrs Mary Singleton, from Dawson's Walk, Preston, were regular visitors to Preston's covered market when this picture was taken in 1981. Mary said she had been shopping at the market since she was a small girl, and Gertrude said claimed she never missed a chance to walk around the market when she was visiting her son who lived in Preston

Photo: Marilyn Quilty

