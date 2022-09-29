School days: 20 heart-warming scenes which show kids at Preston primary schools during the 90s - including St Anthonys, Queens Drive, Savick and Kennington schools
We go right back to the 1990s with these treasured scenes of primary school children in Preston.
By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:55 am
They show so many memories for past pupils at schools – they are bound to have you reminiscing over times when life was much simpler. They are just a handful from a packed archive of Preston school pictures. Keep your eyes peeled for more to come. READ MORE: Fulwood and Cadley Primary School in the 90s and 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: School starters in the 00s. MORE MEMORIES: More pictures of school starters in the 00s
Page 1 of 5