Pupils from Preston's Savick County Primary School make a mile of pennies during their maths week. The money will go towards North Lancashire Blind Welfare Association
School days: 20 heart-warming scenes which show kids at Preston primary schools during the 90s - including St Anthonys, Queens Drive, Savick and Kennington schools

We go right back to the 1990s with these treasured scenes of primary school children in Preston.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:55 am

They show so many memories for past pupils at schools – they are bound to have you reminiscing over times when life was much simpler. They are just a handful from a packed archive of Preston school pictures. Keep your eyes peeled for more to come. READ MORE: Fulwood and Cadley Primary School in the 90s and 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: School starters in the 00s. MORE MEMORIES: More pictures of school starters in the 00s

1. Preston primary schools in the 90s

Fulwood's Queens Drive Primary School football team celebrate getting a new kit, sponsored by British Aerospace

Photo: Godfrey Birtill

2. Preston primary schools in the 90s

Pupil at St. Maria Goretti RC Primary school, Ribbleton, Laura Kitchen, aged seven, with Jim Morgan from Preston Borough Council, during the school's industry day

Photo: Godfrey Birtill

3. Preston primary schools in the 90s

Eldon Street Primary School pupils with equipment donated by British Aerospace

Photo: Archive

4. Preston primary schools in the 90s

Pupils from St. Anthony's RC Primary school, Fulwood, Preston, dressed in fancy dress as part of the schools book week. Reception pupils Heather Walker (left) and Stephanie Westray, both aged five, are dressed as Noddy and Snow White

Photo: Godfrey Birtill

