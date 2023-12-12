News you can trust since 1886
27 retro pictures of Preston's West View Leisure Centre grand 1980s opening, from Princess Diana to gym classes

Take a trip back in time to 1980s Preston and the opening of the West View Leisure Centre courtesy of the Princess of Wales.

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Dec 2023, 11:28 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 11:29 GMT

Sitting in the heart of Ribbleton and boasting some top athletic facilities for the people of Preston, West View Leisure Centre was opened in 1987 and has gone on to be used by thousands of people since. Take a trip down memory lane to catch a glimpse of what the facility looked like during construction and on its big opening day.

1. The Princess of Wales meets the crowds outside West View Leisure Centre, Preston as she visited to officially open the building in 1987

2. One of West View Leisure Centre's key members of staff, Kate Potter, was lured away to a job in Torquay. Her work as activities officer was one of the main reasons why the leisure centre thrived after its opening in 1986

3. The Princess of Wales meets pensioner Annie Tardy outside West View Leisure Centre, Preston when it was officially opened by her in 1987

4. Lively sports taking place in the main hall at West View Leisure Centre

