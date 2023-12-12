27 retro pictures of Preston's West View Leisure Centre grand 1980s opening, from Princess Diana to gym classes
Take a trip back in time to 1980s Preston and the opening of the West View Leisure Centre courtesy of the Princess of Wales.
Sitting in the heart of Ribbleton and boasting some top athletic facilities for the people of Preston, West View Leisure Centre was opened in 1987 and has gone on to be used by thousands of people since. Take a trip down memory lane to catch a glimpse of what the facility looked like during construction and on its big opening day.
