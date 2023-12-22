News you can trust since 1886
27 mind blowing retro pictures of life in Preston in the mid 1970s, from fashion and schools to clubs and North End

Take a trip down memory lane to Preston in the mid-1970s, a time of fantastic cultural change and even better fashion.

By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Take a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston in the mid-1970s.

1. About 40 events made up Kirkham Grammar School sports day, with Preston house coming out top of the overall points total with 114, followed by Ashton house with 93 and Lytham house with 71. Pictured above are some of the competitors involved

2. A week-long road safety exhibition had toured Preston primary schools to teach children the road code and sharpen their reactions. Graham Brown (10) tries the brake-reaction test when the exhibition visited Brookfield Primary School

3. Conker Contest takes place at Market Square, Preston September 25th 1976.

4. Forget Lapland and reindeer this year for Father Christmas is tucked away in Preston's Sherwood Forest. Santa is cheerier than ever beside Robin Hood, his merry men and the pint-supping Friar Tuck at the Lancaster Road Co-op. The store has gone to town and set up an animated Robin Hood scene starring the drinking Friar and Santa

