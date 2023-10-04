News you can trust since 1886
Preston's 27 roughest pubs, clubs, and bars down the decades as decided by you

Preston is full of fabulous pubs and clubs, but there are some which have earned reputations for being somewhat ‘rough’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 08:24 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:59 BST

We asked you which ones you remember as being the roughest and you told us in your hundreds. We are not suggesting they are still like that today but these are some which made the list, retrospectively…

Beat Street

1. Preston's roughest pubs

Beat Street Photo: National World

Belle Vue

2. Preston's roughest pubs

Belle Vue Photo: National World

Royal Garrison

3. Preston's roughest pubs

Royal Garrison Photo: National World

Cattle Market

4. Preston's roughest pubs

Cattle Market Photo: National World

