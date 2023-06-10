Preston North End retro: 13 historic images of PNE players and matches from the early 1980s

Since 1970, the club has spent a hefty chunk of their time in the third tier or below in the English footballing pyramid, the nadir of which came midway through the ‘80s with relegation to the old Fourth Division (now League Two) for the 1985/86 and 1986/87 seasons before a swift return to the third tier. Here we take a look at slightly happier time from the early ‘80s, when North End were still in the old Second Divison...