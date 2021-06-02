Preston man brutally murdered pregnant wife, 18, while he was ‘insane’

Starkie Street where the murder took place

On the third Tuesday of April 1962 shortly after midnight PCs Molloy and Lea, who were on motor patrol on Fishergate, were flagged down by Gerald Lancaster Miller, aged 23, who told them, “I think I have killed my wife.”

The officers went with him to his Starkie Street home and there in an upstairs bedroom they found the lifeless body of his pregnant wife Josephine Iona Miller, aged 18, laying beneath the bedclothes in a blood soaked nightdress. Two weapons, a hammer and a dagger being found in the bedroom.

When later questioned by detectives Miller admitted killing his wife saying that he had hit her with an hammer whilst she was sleeping and then as she lay there moaning he had stabbed her.

He stated that he had become worried and anxious because he was unemployed and their baby was due. It was apparent that full preparations had been made for the imminent arrival of the child with a cot, a pram and drawers full of baby clothes in the neat tidy house. According to Miller after the killing he had washed his hands, got dressed and walked through Winckley Street to Fishergate looking for a policeman.

Amongst the witnesses at the inquest on the following day before Coroner William Blackhurst was Mrs. Rodrigues, the dead girl’s mother, who said that she had only left her daughter’s home at 9 o’clock the previous night. Stating that the couple had seemed generally happy and looking forward to the birth in a fortnight’s time.

The inquest then heard that the couple had been married in July 1961 at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Preston after what was described as a whirlwind romance, having met at a dance in Kirkham. She had given up her job at Courtaulds at Christmas to await the birth of her child.

The Home Office pathologist Dr. G. B. Manning told the hearing that a post-mortem examination had shown a fractured skull and two stab wounds in the chest, one of which had penetrated the heart. The Coroner then announced that Gerald Lancaster Miller had been charged with murder and at the subsequent magistrates hearing he was committed for trial.

Towards the end of May 1962 Miller appeared at Lancaster Assizes accused of the murder of his wife. The tragic events were revealed to the jury and details were also given of the accused’s past history.

In 1958 Miller had been in trouble with the police after making threats to kill a girl who worked at the Lido cinema in Preston. Also back in 1954 he had spent 12 months in a mental hospital after an attempted suicide. Medical experts testified that he was suffering from a form of schizophrenia and suggested that he did not realise what he was doing when he committed the crime.

His Lordship Mr Justice Ashworth directed the jury to return a verdict of guilty, but insane.