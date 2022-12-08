News you can trust since 1886
Mr. Metcalf (left) and Mr. Drake (right) at the opening of the M6 - the Preston bypass
Preston bypass: Here's 10 pictures showing construction of England's very first motorway - the M6 - at Preston

This week marks the anniversary of the opening the very first motorway in the country.

By Naomi Moon
5 minutes ago

The road – named locally as the Preston bypass – blazed a trail when it opened in 1958. There was no speed limit, no crash barriers, and no warning signs of danger ahead. The eight-and-a-quarter mile road could be something of a white knuckle ride for intrepid motorists when it was opened to traffic by Prime Minister Harold Macmillan exactly 64 years ago this week. READ MORE: Mystery man seen on roof of Preston’s St George’s Shopping Centre. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Christmas parties past for Preston residents. MORE MEMORIES: Wander through Broadgate in the 80s

1. Preston bypass

Aerial view of the excavations taking place on the north escarpment. The factory in the background is the Courtauld's Red Scar works. The first section of the motorway, and the first motorway in the country, the Preston by-pass, was built by Tarmac Construction and opened by the then Prime Minister Harold Macmillan on 5 December 1958. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive

Photo: Archive

2. Preston bypass

Signs are unveiled for Britain's first stretch of motorway, to be opened by the Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan. Macmillan called the eight-mile Preston bypass in Lancashire the symbol of the opening of a new era of motor travel in the United Kingdom

Photo: Archive

3. Preston bypass

Construction of the reinforced bridge supports that will carry the new Preston Bypass at Fernyhalgh Lane, Fulwood. Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive

Photo: Archive

4. Preston bypass

Opening of the Preston bypass - now M6. The gentleman is Dr Charles Hill from Talbot Archives

Photo: Talbot Archives

