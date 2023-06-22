News you can trust since 1886
No 'i' in team: 23 amazing retro images of Preston sports teams from down the years

Joining a local sports club can be one of the best decisions you can make.
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

The people you meet, the experiences you have, and the life-lessons you learn make being part of a team one of life’s great experiences, defined by friendship and fitness. Here we take a look at a few of the best retro pictures of Preston-based sports teams from down the ages...

The Preston Under 15 schoolboys team which lost to West Lancs in the final of the Lancashire Schools FA Cup. Members of the team, pictured above, include: P Kenny, P Barlow, C Jones, M Wignall, N Richardson, G Humphries, V Blane, D Phillips, G Atkinson, A Thompson, S Farnworth, M Jackson, S White and P Whyton

1. Retro Preston sports clubs

Moor Nook County Primary School netball team, winners of the Preston Schools Tournament. Front, left to right: Pamela Till, Amanda Ashby, Tracy Jackson, Tracy Sherritt and Gillian Ward. Back: Mrs Christine Johnston, Maria Maley, Susan Crook, Tina Sharples and Wendy Tomlinson

2. Retro Preston sports clubs

Dancing days are here again as crowds of office girls in Preston town centre get off their desk-bound chairs once a week determined to get some exercise. For the disco beat doesn't just attract dancers, it also attracts the keep-fit brigade. Pictured: Mrs Carol Atack (right) leads pupils at the Dancers Studio in a lunchtime disco session

3. Retro Preston sports clubs

Broughton C of E School, winner of B Section North of the Preston Skittleball Rally. Left to right: Sarah Fox, Katie Morris, Amanda Richards, Donna Carroll, Susan Mills, Louise Barrow, and Gillian Birtwistle

4. Retro Preston sports clubs

