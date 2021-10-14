Latest James Bond film revives interest in movie memorabilia

Movie memorabilia is always a popular field of collecting as items are interesting and affordable

Well, the new James Bond film has finally been released: less ‘No Time to Die’, more like ‘Plenty of Time to Make a Cup of Tea While we Wait’. Like so many, I’ve always liked Bond; I think, it’s the glamour, fast cars, and even faster women - much like your average day in the antiques trade!

Movie memorabilia is a popular field of collecting which shows no sign of slowing down. Appealing to fresh eyes and nostalgia-tinted ones alike, the popularity of film memorabilia continues to grow, no more so than with a long-running franchise like Bond.

James Bond, 007, is a fictional British spy created by writer Ian Fleming in 1952.

James Bond is now one of the most famous fictional characters of all time, with thousands of books, comics, posters, memorabilia items, toys and other items based on the character produced over the past seven decades, now joined by the mountains of merchandise generated by the latest Bond blockbuster.

Fleming’s early books are extremely sought after. First editions, especially early and well-known books like Casino Royale, fetch upwards of £5,000. Add in a signature, and the price rockets faster than Bond’s Aston Martin, up to £21,000 for a signed copy of the same edition.

The current film’s delay may prove an unexpected boon for canny collectors, as merchandise will have been in production well ahead of the original release date (November 2019). As errors and oddities often accrue much more interest and value, keep your eyes out for merchandise that no longer features in the film, and premiere posters or advertising materials with incorrect dates.

The more iconic the actor, the higher the price. Sean Connery Bond items will always fetch many times more than Timothy Dalton (sorry, Tim).

I’ve always considered Michael Caine to be the classic British actor, so I really liked this quirky framed poster which came in to the centre recently, or how about perhaps still the greatest film icon, Marilyn Monroe. Both are on sale with a selection of others, starting from £10.