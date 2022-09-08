News you can trust since 1886
Queen Elizabeth's warm smile shines through on a rainy Lancashire afternoon in 2008. This is how our county will remember her
Queen Elizabeth's warm smile shines through on a rainy Lancashire afternoon in 2008. This is how our county will remember her

In Pictures: Remembering Queen Elizabeth's most memorable visits to Lancashire as the nation mourns her death

Queen Elizabeth II visited the county on several occasions and the people always gave her the warmest of Lancashire welcomes.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:20 pm

They included visits to Fulwood Barracks, Singleton Dairy, the Heinz Factory and to Morecambe, among others. Here we share some of those special moments as we mourn our monarch alongside the rest of the nation. Here we share some of those special moments as we mourn our monarch alongside the rest of the nation.

1. Remembering Queen Elizabeth

Arriving at Morecambe to unveil the Eric Morecambe statue in 1999

Photo: IAN ROBINSON

2. Remembering Queen Elizabeth

This was when The Queen came to Preston in 1980. The official party including Den Dover MP, fifth from left, welcome the Queen at Preston Station

Photo: submit

3. Remembering Queen Elizabeth

This was in 2015 when Queen Elizabeth visited Lancaster

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Remembering Queen Elizabeth

The Queen and Prince Philip meet the crowds during their visit to Preston 20 years ago in 2002

Photo: DAVID HURST

