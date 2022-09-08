In Pictures: Remembering Queen Elizabeth's most memorable visits to Lancashire as the nation mourns her death
Queen Elizabeth II visited the county on several occasions and the people always gave her the warmest of Lancashire welcomes.
By Claire Lark
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 7:20 pm
They included visits to Fulwood Barracks, Singleton Dairy, the Heinz Factory and to Morecambe, among others. Here we share some of those special moments as we mourn our monarch alongside the rest of the nation.
