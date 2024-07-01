I'm glad it's not like that anymore... 31 retro pics of abandoned & demolished Preston buildings

By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 11:50 BST

Preston has certainly seen a lot of change over the years...

And, while regular city-goers may bemoan the seemingly-constant roadworks and building projects going on these days, rest assured that ‘twas always thus, as demonstrated by these incredible pictures.

Be sure to sign up for our free LEP newsletter!

Showing Preston in various states of ruin and regeneration down the decades, they also feature countless buildings now wiped clean from the face of the cityscape.

Take a look and see if you can recognise any…

Also, be sure not to miss some of our other retro articles…

Preston's roughest pubs, clubs, and bars from down the years according to you

I had some incredible nights out there... 27 hilarious retro pics of party people at Revolution in Preston

33 astonishing retro pics of historic Preston in 1969, from St George’s Shopping Centre to the Railway Station

I can barely remember the 1980s now! 36 unseen retro pics to transport you back to Preston in 1986 & 1988

A typical scene in run-down Preston, with abandoned cars just sat waiting to be eventually scrapped. In the distance you can see the towering spire of St Walburge's Church

1. Demolished Preston

A typical scene in run-down Preston, with abandoned cars just sat waiting to be eventually scrapped. In the distance you can see the towering spire of St Walburge's ChurchPhoto: National World

Photo Sales
A last look at the interior of the old Empire Theatre on Tithebarn Street in Preston. The stage boards have gone and the boxes and bingo site remain - but not for long. The Empire - which opened in 1911 - was Preston's oldest surviving theatre until it was converted into a bingo hall in 1964. It was torn down in 1976

2. Demolished Preston

A last look at the interior of the old Empire Theatre on Tithebarn Street in Preston. The stage boards have gone and the boxes and bingo site remain - but not for long. The Empire - which opened in 1911 - was Preston's oldest surviving theatre until it was converted into a bingo hall in 1964. It was torn down in 1976Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Rubble left on the pavement from a property on the corner of Birley Street in Preston in 1975

3. Demolished Preston

Rubble left on the pavement from a property on the corner of Birley Street in Preston in 1975Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Two of the shops which once formed part of a prosperous shopping area awaiting demolition in the Adelphi area of Preston in 1967

4. Demolished Preston

Two of the shops which once formed part of a prosperous shopping area awaiting demolition in the Adelphi area of Preston in 1967Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonFulwoodPenworthamPubsfirst person