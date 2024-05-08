Widely regarded as football's oldest ground in terms of continuous use by a league club, Deepdale has hosted thousands of football matches over its lifespan, which dates back to its opening as a rugby and cricket pitch back in 1875 and is simply one of Britain’s most historic grounds.

Here we take a look back through the annals of time to the 1980s… As one reader comments: “I think a few of these lads could do a job now!”

Deepdale in the 1980s Frank Worthington, Preston North End

Deepdale in the 1980s The schoolboy soccer starlets of St Gregory's are the toast of Preston. St Gregory's emerged triumphant from a spcial seven-a-side tournament featuring 16 local primrary schools, sponsored by SSS Sports and held at Deepdale. Organiser Mick Baxter is seen handing the winner's prize to St Gregory's captain Chris Borwick. Looking on, from left to right, are the winners Keith Aspinall (coach), Paul Dean, Stephen Ratcliffe, Kevin Kilbane, Tommy Kirkby, David Lucas, Andrew Collins and Michael McGowan

Deepdale in the 1980s 1981: Bristol City v Preston North End - Barry Dunn makes a challenge as Andy McAteer and Gary Buckley look on