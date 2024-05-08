I think a few of these lads could do a job now! 17 retro 1980s pics of Preston North End's Deepdale stadium

Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium has seen some things over the years.

By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 11:19 BST

Widely regarded as football's oldest ground in terms of continuous use by a league club, Deepdale has hosted thousands of football matches over its lifespan, which dates back to its opening as a rugby and cricket pitch back in 1875 and is simply one of Britain’s most historic grounds.

Here we take a look back through the annals of time to the 1980s… As one reader comments: “I think a few of these lads could do a job now!”

Frank Worthington, Preston North End

1. Deepdale in the 1980s

Frank Worthington, Preston North End Photo: National World

The schoolboy soccer starlets of St Gregory's are the toast of Preston. St Gregory's emerged triumphant from a spcial seven-a-side tournament featuring 16 local primrary schools, sponsored by SSS Sports and held at Deepdale. Organiser Mick Baxter is seen handing the winner's prize to St Gregory's captain Chris Borwick. Looking on, from left to right, are the winners Keith Aspinall (coach), Paul Dean, Stephen Ratcliffe, Kevin Kilbane, Tommy Kirkby, David Lucas, Andrew Collins and Michael McGowan

2. Deepdale in the 1980s

The schoolboy soccer starlets of St Gregory's are the toast of Preston. St Gregory's emerged triumphant from a spcial seven-a-side tournament featuring 16 local primrary schools, sponsored by SSS Sports and held at Deepdale. Organiser Mick Baxter is seen handing the winner's prize to St Gregory's captain Chris Borwick. Looking on, from left to right, are the winners Keith Aspinall (coach), Paul Dean, Stephen Ratcliffe, Kevin Kilbane, Tommy Kirkby, David Lucas, Andrew Collins and Michael McGowan Photo: RETRO

1981: Bristol City v Preston North End - Barry Dunn makes a challenge as Andy McAteer and Gary Buckley look on

3. Deepdale in the 1980s

1981: Bristol City v Preston North End - Barry Dunn makes a challenge as Andy McAteer and Gary Buckley look on Photo: Staff

Preston U15s vs Chorley U15s at Deepdale, February 2nd 1983

4. Deepdale in the 1980s

Preston U15s vs Chorley U15s at Deepdale, February 2nd 1983 Photo: National World

