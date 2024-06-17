I remember queuing for the new Star Wars: 31 old school retro pictures of Chorley back in the 1990s

By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 14:25 BST

Take a trip back in time to the good old days...

And those good old days, in this case, are the late ‘90s in Chorley.

Here we’ve put together a collection of our best retro archive pictures of the town from 1995 to 1999, so take a look and see if you can spot any familiar sights or faces.

Have you signed up for our free LEP newsletter?

Still in the mood for a bit more reminiscing? Take a look at a few of our other recent retro pieces...

I wish I could go back... 29 throwback retro pics of Preston in the 2000s, from girls' nights out to PNE

28 unbelievable long forgotten pictures to transport you back in time to Preston in 1973 and 1974

I remember my school days... 47 timeless retro pics of 1970s & 1980s Preston schools, students & teachers

I forgot my baby outside in her pram once! 34 retro pics of Preston's Plungington Road in the 1980s & 1990s

Police got the problem licked when a popular lollipop lady threatened to quit through illness. They put ME suffererer Sue Bradshaw back on patrol by making a custom-built lightweight lollipop stick for her. This meant she was able to continue with her patrols outside Westwood County primary School in Clayton-le-Woods, near Chorley

1. 1995-1999 Chorley

Police got the problem licked when a popular lollipop lady threatened to quit through illness. They put ME suffererer Sue Bradshaw back on patrol by making a custom-built lightweight lollipop stick for her. This meant she was able to continue with her patrols outside Westwood County primary School in Clayton-le-Woods, near Chorley Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Ladbrokes staff in Chorley celebrating winning the Ladbrokes national bookie of the year award and £5,000 worth of holidays between them. Pictured from left: Jackie Redmayne, Debbie Jenkinson, Sheila Ellis, Andy Small, Jeanette Cheetham and Liz Dobson

2. 1995-1999 Chorley

Ladbrokes staff in Chorley celebrating winning the Ladbrokes national bookie of the year award and £5,000 worth of holidays between them. Pictured from left: Jackie Redmayne, Debbie Jenkinson, Sheila Ellis, Andy Small, Jeanette Cheetham and Liz Dobson Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Performers from a Chorley dance school spent four hours in fancy dress to raise money for a children's charity. Children and adults from Hathaway Academy of Dance took part in a danceathon at Eaves Green Community Centre to raise cash for SCOPE, the cerebral palsy charity

3. 1995-1999 Chorley

Performers from a Chorley dance school spent four hours in fancy dress to raise money for a children's charity. Children and adults from Hathaway Academy of Dance took part in a danceathon at Eaves Green Community Centre to raise cash for SCOPE, the cerebral palsy charity Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
The Vikings are back! This colourful band invaded a Lancashire school a thousand years after they first landed on these shores. Pupils at Withnell Fold County Primary School in Chorley received a visit from four "Norsemen" who came in peace to help with their education. Pictured: Withnell pupils Hannah Unsworth and Ben Nicholas join Viking Olaf and Snorri during their visit to the school

4. 1995-1999 Chorley

The Vikings are back! This colourful band invaded a Lancashire school a thousand years after they first landed on these shores. Pupils at Withnell Fold County Primary School in Chorley received a visit from four "Norsemen" who came in peace to help with their education. Pictured: Withnell pupils Hannah Unsworth and Ben Nicholas join Viking Olaf and Snorri during their visit to the school Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:ChorleyPrestonfirst personStar WarsStudentsTeachers