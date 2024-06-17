And those good old days, in this case, are the late ‘90s in Chorley.
Here we’ve put together a collection of our best retro archive pictures of the town from 1995 to 1999, so take a look and see if you can spot any familiar sights or faces.
Police got the problem licked when a popular lollipop lady threatened to quit through illness. They put ME suffererer Sue Bradshaw back on patrol by making a custom-built lightweight lollipop stick for her. This meant she was able to continue with her patrols outside Westwood County primary School in Clayton-le-Woods, near Chorley Photo: RETRO
Ladbrokes staff in Chorley celebrating winning the Ladbrokes national bookie of the year award and £5,000 worth of holidays between them. Pictured from left: Jackie Redmayne, Debbie Jenkinson, Sheila Ellis, Andy Small, Jeanette Cheetham and Liz Dobson Photo: RETRO
Performers from a Chorley dance school spent four hours in fancy dress to raise money for a children's charity. Children and adults from Hathaway Academy of Dance took part in a danceathon at Eaves Green Community Centre to raise cash for SCOPE, the cerebral palsy charity Photo: RETRO
The Vikings are back! This colourful band invaded a Lancashire school a thousand years after they first landed on these shores. Pupils at Withnell Fold County Primary School in Chorley received a visit from four "Norsemen" who came in peace to help with their education. Pictured: Withnell pupils Hannah Unsworth and Ben Nicholas join Viking Olaf and Snorri during their visit to the school Photo: RETRO