4 . 1995-1999 Chorley

The Vikings are back! This colourful band invaded a Lancashire school a thousand years after they first landed on these shores. Pupils at Withnell Fold County Primary School in Chorley received a visit from four "Norsemen" who came in peace to help with their education. Pictured: Withnell pupils Hannah Unsworth and Ben Nicholas join Viking Olaf and Snorri during their visit to the school Photo: RETRO