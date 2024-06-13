I need another night out asap... 33 retro pics of beloved Preston nightclub Lava & Ignite down the years

By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 14:10 BST

There were some seriously good nights out enjoyed in Ignite and Lava back in the day...

And, while the infamous nightclub was sadly destroyed in a fire a few years ago, the memories still linger, so cast your mind back by flicking through our best archive pictures of revellers back in the day.

Who knows… you might even spot yourself. As one reader says: “I need another night out asap!”

Nights out at Lava & Ignite 2006-2011

1. Nights out at Lava & Ignite 2006-2011

Nights out at Lava & Ignite 2006-2011 Photo: RETRO

Nights out at Lava & Ignite 2006-2011

2. Nights out at Lava & Ignite 2006-2011

Nights out at Lava & Ignite 2006-2011 Photo: RETRO

Nights out at Lava & Ignite 2006-2011

3. Nights out at Lava & Ignite 2006-2011

Nights out at Lava & Ignite 2006-2011 Photo: RETRO

Nights out at Lava & Ignite 2006-2011

4. Nights out at Lava & Ignite 2006-2011

Nights out at Lava & Ignite 2006-2011 Photo: RETRO

