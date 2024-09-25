Though its textile industry had long faded, the town’s manufacturing sector remained a key source of employment, with engineering and industrial firms playing a significant role. The docks, once bustling with trade, began their transformation as part of redevelopment plans, symbolizing a shift in Preston’s economic and physical landscape.

Culturally, Preston thrived with local events and a strong sense of community. The town was home to a range of arts and entertainment, with the Guild Hall at the centre of performances, concerts, and shows. Residents could enjoy local markets, cinemas, and pubs, which were popular spots for socialising.

Sports remained a major part of Preston’s identity, with Preston North End continuing to attract loyal support at Deepdale Stadium. Rugby, cricket, and athletics also brought local communities together, as sports clubs thrived across the town.

The early 1980s were a time of both pride and change for the people of Preston, as they navigated new developments while holding on to traditions that had defined the town for generations.

Explore this collection of archive images from 1982 and 1983, capturing life, work, and leisure in Preston during this transformative era.

1 . The children of Woodplumpton CE school, near Preston, voted their teachers top of the form when they were given permission to bring their favourite games into school. But though the youngsters were busy enjoying themselves, they were also helping others - raising cash for charity National World Photo Sales

2 . What a din! Verco the clown gave his young fans a slight case of earache with his musical performance on an old car horn. They had gathered round to watch his show in St George's Centre as part of Preston shopping festival National World Photo Sales

3 . This group are gathered on Preston's Flag Market - but why? Let us know. National World Photo Sales