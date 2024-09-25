I miss those days... 33 wholesome archive images to take you back in time to Preston in the early 1980s

In 1982 and 1983, Preston was a town rooted in its industrial past while looking toward the future.

Though its textile industry had long faded, the town’s manufacturing sector remained a key source of employment, with engineering and industrial firms playing a significant role. The docks, once bustling with trade, began their transformation as part of redevelopment plans, symbolizing a shift in Preston’s economic and physical landscape.

Culturally, Preston thrived with local events and a strong sense of community. The town was home to a range of arts and entertainment, with the Guild Hall at the centre of performances, concerts, and shows. Residents could enjoy local markets, cinemas, and pubs, which were popular spots for socialising.

Sports remained a major part of Preston’s identity, with Preston North End continuing to attract loyal support at Deepdale Stadium. Rugby, cricket, and athletics also brought local communities together, as sports clubs thrived across the town.

The early 1980s were a time of both pride and change for the people of Preston, as they navigated new developments while holding on to traditions that had defined the town for generations.

Explore this collection of archive images from 1982 and 1983, capturing life, work, and leisure in Preston during this transformative era.

1. The children of Woodplumpton CE school, near Preston, voted their teachers top of the form when they were given permission to bring their favourite games into school. But though the youngsters were busy enjoying themselves, they were also helping others - raising cash for charity

2. What a din! Verco the clown gave his young fans a slight case of earache with his musical performance on an old car horn. They had gathered round to watch his show in St George's Centre as part of Preston shopping festival

3. This group are gathered on Preston's Flag Market - but why? Let us know.

4. Preston sea cadets are the best... and that is official. Local cadets were voted top of the form when they joined a special training course at the Royal Marine Barracks in Deal, Kent. Three town teams won the prestigious Tipner Cup in a contest to find the top groups on the course. In a separate competition, Preston representatives also proved themselves expert shots

