I love an old school bus! 29 mind blowing retro pics of Preston streets in 1968, from workers to factories

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Jan 2024, 13:03 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 11:58 BST

It's incredible to see how the city has changed over the decades, from a place defined by industry and now-retro vehicles, to the more modern incarnation we see today.

And so, why not take a trip down memory lane to see what Preston's myriad streets did in fact look and feel like back in the late 1960s. Here are our best retro pics of what life out and about looked like back in those days...

As one reader commented: “I loved the old buses back in the day!”

1. Off Wards End Passage, Preston c.1968 Showing the rear of the Derby Arms in Lord Street. The site is now occupied by the Guild Hall.

2. The Palladium Cinema, Church Street, Preston. Opened in 1915, closed in 1968. The first film shown was The Man Who Stayed at Home starring Chrissie White. The building was eventually bought by Preston Council in 1968 so that it could be demolished in order to make way for a service road to the new Guild Hall. The building stood opposite the east end of the Parish Church. Demolished c.1969

3. Preston Corporation Bus, Garstang Road, Preston c.1968

Today we pay a visit to Ashton Basin, Lancaster Canal, Preston, in 1968.

