I had chippy last night... 24 retro pics of Preston's best fish and chip shops from the 1990s and 2000s

By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:40 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 16:05 BST

Who doesn’t love a chippy?

Home to some of the best chippies around, Preston can lay claim to having some outstanding local eateries from which the city’s hungry folk an source a good old fashioned chippy tea. But, delving into the past somewhat, what about the ‘90s ad ‘00s chippies from our childhoods? See if you remember a few of these… plus some are still going strong.

And, as reader Angela Brand commented on one of our fish and chips-based stories: “Had fish and chips last night!” After all, you can’t beat a chippy!

Be sure to sign up for our free LEP newsletter!

Still on the hunt for a bit more retro? Check out these other recent pieces...

21 amazing retro pics of Preston girls' nights out in the 2000s, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

God I miss the 1980s... 51 retro pics of 1983 Preston, from theatre & schools to North End & Fishergate

I reckon you could guarantee 3 fights: Preston's 27 roughest pubs down the years according to readers

It's the Happy Haddock again on Plungington Road, Preston, this time pictured in 1998 with Jonathan Noblett, manager with, from left, Marylin Peat, Marie Barnes and Ann Collins

1. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

It's the Happy Haddock again on Plungington Road, Preston, this time pictured in 1998 with Jonathan Noblett, manager with, from left, Marylin Peat, Marie Barnes and Ann Collins Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement

2. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fish and chip shop owner Paul Oldroyd, from Penwortham, Preston, who received a bogus letter from a company calling itself The Hotel and Restaurant Academy. Luckily he didn't fall for the scam, instead putting his efforts into providing locals with their favourite grub from his shop Ollie's Chippy

3. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

Fish and chip shop owner Paul Oldroyd, from Penwortham, Preston, who received a bogus letter from a company calling itself The Hotel and Restaurant Academy. Luckily he didn't fall for the scam, instead putting his efforts into providing locals with their favourite grub from his shop Ollie's Chippy Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Chip Shop owner Jon Noblett outside of his fish and chip restaurant on Ripon Street, Plungington

4. 1990s & 2000s Preston chippies

Chip Shop owner Jon Noblett outside of his fish and chip restaurant on Ripon Street, Plungington Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashireTeaLEPTeachersSchoolsNostalgiafirst person